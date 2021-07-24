Letters to the Swampscott Reporter editor

I am writing to express my strong agreement with Brian Watson’s letter that was in the Swampscott Reporter’s July 15th issue. We are property owners whose land would be taken and leveled for this project. The issues that he raises are ones that we have been arguing for years and nobody seems to care. In the past five years we have lost four 100 foot plus trees that were over 100 years old. One missed our house by less than a foot. Before that we lost none. We have all seen the trees falling like matchsticks all over town.