The new aviary is open at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

Lee G Simmons Aviary at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopened Friday morning after being closed for renovations.

The highlight of the 1.3-acre aviary is the new flamingo exhibit. Thirty flamingos will call the new exhibit home. The zoo used to have only 8 flamingos.

They've also added more educational material, including tips on how bird watchers identify different types of birds.

You can see the birds from two different perspectives: a 375-foot elevated walkway and a ground pathway.

KMTV 3 News Now Chief Photographer Steffani Nolte took our Facebook followers on a tour of the new aviary.

