Budd and Linda Parrish lived quietly on 80 acres outside of Harrah. The country home offered the privacy they craved following careers that took them around the world. Budd, a U.S. Navy veteran and engineer, and Linda, a math lover whose work included posts in database management and computer programming, had no history of donations to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. So when Budd followed Linda in death, foundation officials were surprised to learn of a gift to OMRF worth $1.2 million.