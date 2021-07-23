‘Jurassic Park’ Was Supposed To Have a Very Different Ending

The Netflix deal with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment left many in the industry scratching their heads. It seemed like only yesterday that Spielberg was being heavily critical of streaming platforms and questioning their quality compared to the cinematic experience of having a big movie on a big screen, but having had some kind of change of heart, the new deal means that Amblin will now be producing "multiple new films per year." Since the announcement, there has been no real elaboration on what the effectively equates to, and what type of content will be coming the streamer's way from the studio, especially when considering that Amblin's main output will still be through longterm partner, Universal.