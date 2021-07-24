AccuWeather Forecast: Fog near bay tonight, temps to heat up tomorrow
Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. VIDEO: ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area Weekend and Beyond: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. The inland heat will ease a bit on Sunday, and Monday will be even cooler along with increasing clouds and rising humidity. Temperatures: Santa Rosa 85 San Francisco 66 Oakland 72 San Jose 82 Concord 92 Coast: Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog Lows: Low 50s Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and Breezy Highs: Low to Mid 60s North Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Low to Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm Highs: Mid 80s East Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild Highs: Mid to Upper 70s Inland East Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Mid to Upper 50s Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot Highs: Mid 90s Peninsula: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild Highs: Mid 70s South Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Mid 50s Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm Highs: Low 80s to Near 90 Sunday: Sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
