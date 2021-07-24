AccuWeather Forecast: Fog near bay tonight, temps to heat up tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.

The inland heat will ease a bit on Sunday, and Monday will be even cooler along with increasing clouds and rising humidity.

Santa Rosa

San Francisco

Oakland

San Jose

Concord

Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog

Lows: Low 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm

Highs: Mid 80s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild

Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot

Highs: Mid 90s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild

Highs: Mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm

Highs: Low 80s to Near 90

Sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

