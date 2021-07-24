Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Fog near bay tonight, temps to heat up tomorrow

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFk3h_0b6IBXyF00

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0b6IBXyF00

VIDEO: ABC7 News weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

Weekend and Beyond:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.

The inland heat will ease a bit on Sunday, and Monday will be even cooler along with increasing clouds and rising humidity.

Temperatures:

Santa Rosa 85

San Francisco 66

Oakland 72

San Jose
82

Concord 92

Coast:

Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog

Lows: Low 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm

Highs: Mid 80s

East Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild

Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot

Highs: Mid 90s

Peninsula:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild

Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm

Highs: Low 80s to Near 90

Sunday:

Sunny and warm with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone
and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images

Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

Comments / 0

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#South Bay#North Bay#Accuweather Forecast#Abc7 News#Abc7 Accuweather#Iphone#Kgo Tv#Abc7news Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy