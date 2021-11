This will be my 26th year of teaching, and I believe it will be my last because by the end of the year I will reach the rule of 80. I started the year saying that I will wait until December before I make my decision, but when I feel that neither the state, the district, nor the campus cares about my physical and mental health, or the physical and mental health of the students, I have to say that it is time to go.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO