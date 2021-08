I am obsessed with a few things, dogs and coffee just being two of them. So when I hear about the two joining forces? Yep. Bring it on. I am also obsessed with these things called "Puppy Cups." Where can you get them and what are they? Hang on for that. Here is how Dunkin Donuts here in the Hudson Valley will be going to the dogs, at least temporarily and I am super excited for it.