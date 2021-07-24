SmartTouch® President & CEO, Robert Cowes III To Participate In The Inaugural Panamá Texas Business Summit® 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation, and lead nurturing CRM solution company announced today that the company will participate in the inaugural Panamá Texas Business Summit®. The event will be held at the Marriott Hotel Downtown Austin, Texas, July 25-27, 2021. The Panama Texas Business Summit® is a private initiative with the bilateral participation of the Republic of Panama and the Economic Development & Tourism Office, Office of Governor Greg Abbott.www.sfgate.com
