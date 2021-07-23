Everything New on Paramount Plus in August 2021

Cancel
Star Trek heads back to the Lower Decks of the Cerritos in August, when the animated series returns for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount is also premiering one of its big summer movies on streaming the say day it hits theaters next month as well. You can watch Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on the unreasonably popular kids’ animated series, on the big screen or on Paramount+ on August 20. Plus every Thursday there are new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.

