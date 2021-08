In his first BIG3 season (2019), Farmerville High graduate Sergerio Teddy Gipson didn’t shoot often—but when he did, he made it count. By making six of his nine field goals, including three of five from three-point range and his only four-point attempt, Gipson was the league’s most accurate shooter. Gipson was taken with the first pick in the third round of the 2019 draft, 21st overall, and will try to help Triplets defend their championship in 2021.