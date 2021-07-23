Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Andre’a Rhoads talks youth poet laureate role, plans for the future

By Chanel Hill Tribune Staff Writer
phillytrib.com
 9 days ago

As Andre’a Rhoads settles into her new role as Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate, one of the events she said she is looking forward to is the poetry slams. “I’m looking forward to the poetry slams,” Rhoads said. “I’ve never been a part of a poetry slam before, I’ve never participated in one or found one, so I’m very excited to do that.”

