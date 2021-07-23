Andre’a Rhoads talks youth poet laureate role, plans for the future

She Who Became the Sun , Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor 978-1-250-62180-1, $27.99, 416pp, hc) July 2021. Cover by JungShan. She Who Became the Sun is Shelley Parker-Chan’s debut novel, and it is an astounding first effort. It sets itself in China in the middle of the 14th century, in the failing years of the Yuan dynasty (the empire of the successors to the khanate inherited by Möngke Khan, Genghis Khan’s grandson). Its main character, Zhu, who spends most of the novel known as Zhu Chongba, is the same figure that history knows as the Hongwu (“vastly martial”) Emperor, Zhu Yuanzhang, the first emperor of the Ming dynasty. But rather than a fictionalisation of the rise of the first Ming emperor, Parker-Chan offers a sweeping queer re-imagining of this episode in history, for we first meet Zhu as a starving girl-child in a peasant village, whose brother is foretold to have a great destiny. But that brother dies, and Zhu – ambitious and desperate for survival – adopts his identity, determined to fool fate itself. It is this revisioning of history as queer that, along with the presence of ghosts and the literal manifestation of the power of the Mandate of Heaven as a coloured flame – power given presence – in its pages, renders She Who Became the Sun into something mythic and transcendent, practically unprecedented in historical fantasy.