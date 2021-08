July is here, but it’s not too early to start thinking about the Un-Trim-A-Tree (UTAT) program for Christmas 2021. Unfortunately, the community continues to deal with the impacts of COVID and VPW anticipates significant needs for support during the holidays again this year. Your generous online donations during this Christmas in July Fundraiser will allow us to continue to bring much-needed joy and support to many underprivileged children and isolated adults in the greater Prince William community. The donate button can be found at volunteerprincewilliam.org, on the left side of the page in holiday red. Please email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.