Facelift in store for Carnegie Public Library, new landscaping expected to curb security issues

By Benjamin Mandile Reporter The Chronicle-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnegie Public Library has recently been receiving some tender love and care that is expected to increase security at the historic library and attract more people inside. “When you drive up to the library what it looks like on the outside is kind of the extension of what is inside,” said Carnegie Public Library Director Jessica Huffman. “So you want people to go in and look at that and say ‘that is a beautiful building, I want to go in there’.”

