Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez leaves start vs. Yankees with migraine symptoms

The New York Yankees (50-45) will duel the Boston Red Sox (59-38) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. New York will try to get back after losing the opening game of a series to the Boston Red Sox by just a run lead at 4-5 on Thursday. The Yankees scored just one run in the extended frame while driving only four hits with one error resulting in their defeat. Starter Jordan Montgomery played well in pitching 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing three runs and one walk but struck out six Boston batters in the losing effort. Left Fielder Brett Gardner led the offense for New York with two runs, two walks, and one RBI in the loss.