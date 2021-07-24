Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez leaves start vs. Yankees with migraine symptoms

By Steve Hewitt
Boston Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox seem to have avoided a scare with Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez was removed in the second inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Yankees with migraine symptoms. The Red Sox left-hander had just given an RBI double to Brett Gardner that gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead when he signaled to the dugout and crouched over on his way back to the mound. While surrounded by his teammates, manager Alex Cora, pitching coach Dave Bush and the training staff quickly came on to tend to Rodriguez before he walked off the field moments later.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bush
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Lhp#The Red Sox#Triple A Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Is it time for the Red Sox to give Yairo Muñoz another chance?

While the Red Sox were in the process of dropping their fifth straight game in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, Yairo Munoz was busy making history for Triple-A Worcester. With a leadoff single in the fourth inning of the WooSox’ contest against the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Verdugo absent from Red Sox's lineup Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo was in the lineup for each of the last four games. Danny Santana is shifting to left field and up to second in the order while Bobby Dalbec plays first base and bats eighth.
MLBFOX Sports

Peralta expected to start as Tigers host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Yankees Series Preview

The Yankees have had just about everything go wrong this season and are still dealing with injury and COVID issues as it is, but they are still managing to hang around the AL playoff picture for the time being. Record. 50-44 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 7, Yankees 2. Trend. Up....
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Yankees look to shake off ugly defeat vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to build off a bizarre series-opening victory as they take on the visiting New York Yankees in the second contest of a four-game set Friday night. The Red Sox came back from two runs down with two outs in the ninth to force extra innings Thursday. After falling behind 4-3 in the top of the 10th, Boston took advantage of four wild pitches by New York reliever Brooks Kriske on its way to completing a 5-4 victory on Hunter Renfroe’s sacrifice fly.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 97 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Yankees

The Red Sox have been swinging ridiculously hot bats the last couple of days, launching 11 homers in two games up in Buffalo against the Blue Jays. Now, they’re looking to get revenge against the Yankees after a series loss last weekend in which the bats were very much not ridiculously hot. For the first game, they’ll have Tanner Houck on the bump to take on Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Yankees Germán has no-hitter through 6 vs Red Sox at Fenway

BOSTON — (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán has struck out six and allowed just one walk. He's thrown 72 pitches Sunday afternoon.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Phillips Valdez, Alex Verdugo

Eduardo Rodriguez gave the team and fans a scare on Friday. “Luckily” it was only a migraine, and Alex Cora was correct in taking a cautious approach. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) Phillips Valdez stepped up big time after Rodriguez left. The righty, who just re-joined the team this weekend, also...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox 7/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (50-45) will duel the Boston Red Sox (59-38) in Game 2 of a four-game weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. New York will try to get back after losing the opening game of a series to the Boston Red Sox by just a run lead at 4-5 on Thursday. The Yankees scored just one run in the extended frame while driving only four hits with one error resulting in their defeat. Starter Jordan Montgomery played well in pitching 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing three runs and one walk but struck out six Boston batters in the losing effort. Left Fielder Brett Gardner led the offense for New York with two runs, two walks, and one RBI in the loss.
MLBNJ.com

Yankees vs Red Sox Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our MLB betting expert is here to offer up his best Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions and picks ahead of Thursday's opener of a four-game series, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network. New York is putting things together with four straight wins and nine in its past...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Win Probability Graphic For Red Sox Comeback Vs. Yankees Is Outstanding

No matter which side you rooted for, the series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees offered quite the rollercoaster of emotions. Sunday, after being no-hit through seven innings, it was the Red Sox who came out on top after hitting five consecutive hits in the eighth inning (the only hits they recorded all game) to prevent the shutout and steal the game.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Nathan Eovaldi

The Yankees will be taking on the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park once again this afternoon, looking for a win to keep themselves in the hunt for the AL East crown, or more realistically at this point, an AL Wild Card berth. Given that the Yankees are nine games behind the rebuilding Red Sox, and actually a game in the loss column behind fourth-place Toronto as well, I think Baseball-Reference giving the Yankees an 11% chance to make the postseason is a bit optimistic. Yet, if there’s anything that’s been consistent this season, it’s that the Yankees have been very inconsistent – which means they’re due for an upswing after two straight, very un-aesthetically pleasing losses to the Sox.

Comments / 0

Community Policy