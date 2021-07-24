Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez leaves start vs. Yankees with migraine symptoms
The Red Sox seem to have avoided a scare with Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez was removed in the second inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Yankees with migraine symptoms. The Red Sox left-hander had just given an RBI double to Brett Gardner that gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead when he signaled to the dugout and crouched over on his way back to the mound. While surrounded by his teammates, manager Alex Cora, pitching coach Dave Bush and the training staff quickly came on to tend to Rodriguez before he walked off the field moments later.www.bostonherald.com
