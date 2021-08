A man has been arrested and charged after a video of a husky being abandoned by a road went viral. The video was filmed in Horizon City, east of El Paso and close to the Mexican border in southern Texas. Luis Antonio Campos, 68, was arrested on Friday under suspicion of animal cruelty. He was held in El Paso County Jail before putting up the $5,000 bond that same day, jail logs show. Officials said on Friday that at least one other arrest is expected in the case. Mr Campos is accused of being one of at least two...