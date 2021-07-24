Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

Correctional officer arrested on sexual misconduct

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12miz0_0b6I8sNY00

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that on July 14, 2021, his office received information regarding possible sexual misconduct involving a male correctional officer and a female inmate.

After receiving this information, the Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation.

During the initial steps of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that sexual misconduct was taking place between the correctional officer and a former female inmate. The correctional officer was immediately placed on Administrative Leave pending the completion of the investigation.

On Friday, July 23, 2021, the Scioto County Grand Jury indicted Correctional Officer James Layne IV, age 46, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Layne IV was indicted on the criminal charges of Sexual Battery, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Dereliction of Duty, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

James Layne IV has been arrested on the indictment and is being held on no bond. He will be arraigned next week in the Scioto County Common Pleas Court

Comments / 1

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
91
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officer#The Sheriff S Office#Administrative Leave#Sexual Battery#Dereliction Of Duty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 1

Community Policy