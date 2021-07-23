Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexico, IN

Illegal border crossings continue to spike, as do COVID cases

By Bethany Blankley
Rochester Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reported that his sector at the Texas-Mexico border alone took into custody more than 15,000 illegal immigrants in one week, the most so far this year. In the same sector, agents saw a 900% increase in those...

www.rochsent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Mexico, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Illegal Immigrants#Border Crossings#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden resumes fast-track deportation flights for migrant families, but many unable to travel after positive covid tests

The Biden administration on Friday carried out its first fast-track deportation flights to Central America, but many families were abruptly removed from passenger manifests after testing positive for coronavirus or having been exposed to an infected person, according to Department of Homeland Security officials. Biden officials announced Monday they planned...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Migrants are going missing after being released into the US: Just 6,400 out of 50,000 have reported to ICE offices after crossing the border and DON'T have court dates, shocking figures reveal

Of 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally before being released without a court date, just 13 percent have reported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to figures released on Wednesday that illustrate the pitfalls of the Biden administrations emergency immigration measures. It comes amid a continuing surge...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs executive order BANNING bussing of migrants away from border after crossings caused 'dramatic rise in COVID cases'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday banning the ground transportation of migrants who illegal crossed the southern border in order to slow the spread of coronavirus cases that are rising in his state. Citing the Biden administration's 'failure' to enforce the Title 42 order enabling border officials...
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Over 20,000 Immigrants Arrive in 1 week; 87 Border Agents Test Positive for COVID-19

Washington, D.C.— Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) is urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to prioritize the health and safety of border agents and border communities amidst a COVID-19 surge in the Rio Grande Valley. The COVID-19 surge has resulted in the shutdown of Catholic Charities, nearly 70 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the RGV sector, 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector, and 233 hospital beds occupied in the local area. Additionally, 27% of the unaccompanied children deported this week tested positive for COVID-19 with Brownsville experiencing a 15% positivity rate. Border Patrol is also sending immigrants directly to the McAllen COVID-19 testing site.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Illegal border crossings just keep rising. Biden must stem the tide.

Record-high apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the southern border is a big enough problem for President Biden. But it could become even worse unless he dramatically shifts his immigration policies. The number of migrants illegally entering through the Sonoran Desert normally decreases during the searingly hot summer months, even in...
Immigrationnews-shield.com

Immigration-Asylum

Texas border city sues Biden administration over illegal immigration. (The Center Square) – The Texas border city of Laredo has sued the Biden administration, hoping to halt its policy of transferring several hundred people a day into the city who have illegally entered the U.S. through two Texas Border Patrol sectors: Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio.
Hood County, TXHood County News

COVID-19 cases spike again in Hood County

COVID-19 cases are spiking again in Hood County. The county had 101 new active cases as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, representing a 13% increase, according to Hood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Webster. Of those new cases, 13 people were hospitalized. Webster had not issued a report for two and...
Public Healthbiltmorebeacon.com

Testing Critical as COVID-19 Cases Spike

As Western North Carolina joins much of the country in its current surge of COVID-19 cases, local health officials continue to advocate for testing for any symptomatic individuals, even if they are fully vaccinated. To help ensure accessibility to COVID-19 testing, the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) has partnered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy