Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKINLEY...WEST CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA...NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Nageezi, or 36 miles south of Bloomfield, moving southwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blanco Trading Post, Chaco Canyon, Lake Valley, Nageezi, Pueblo Pintado and El Huerfano Trading Post. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 104 and 128.