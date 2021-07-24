Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT SOUTHEASTERN TELLER...SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO AND NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Carson, or 9 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rain will be possible with this storm. Minor street flooding will be possible in the area as the storm passes through. Locations impacted include Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Security and Security-Widefield.