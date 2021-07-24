Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Hotchkiss, or 23 miles north of Montrose, moving southwest at 5 mph. Heavy Rainfall, pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hotchkiss and Lazear. This includes the following highways Colorado 92 between mile markers 16 and 27. Colorado 133 between mile markers 1 and 6.