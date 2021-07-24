Cancel
Itasca County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA AND WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Keewatin, to Gunn, to Zemple, to near Deer River, and moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, dime size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near Keewatin, Nashwauk, Gunn and Pengilly around 720 PM CDT. Warba and Pokegama Lake around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Blackberry, Hart Lake, Calumet, Swan Lake, Bovey, Goodland, Marble, Silica, Little Swan and Kelly Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

