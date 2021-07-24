Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FREMONT...SOUTHEASTERN TELLER AND SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Carson, or 8 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest at 25 mph. Heavy rain may cause localized standing and streaming water on roads. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Security and Security-Widefield.

