Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Leeds and points southwest into the Red Cliffs area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Quail Creek State Park, Toquerville and Leeds.