UFC Vegas 32: Who is Elise Reed?

By Raphael Garcia
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElise Reed makes her UFC debut in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 32 is set for Saturday from the UFC APEX, continuing what is a very busy summer of action for the UFC. The event is headlined by the return of former champion, T.J. Dillashaw as he faces off against Cory Sandhagen in a top contender bout at bantamweight. There are several other fights on the card that has value in determining the immediate future of the combatants. Elise Reed is such an individual as she makes her UFC debut this weekend.

fansided.com

