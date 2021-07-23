Queens Woman Finds Opossum In Living Room Air Conditioner Vent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother in Queens had quite a scare when an uninvited guest showed up in her living room — an opossum.

Jessica Abreu says she noticed the air conditioner in her Ozone Park home had shifted.

When she removed the vent to take a look, an opossum fell out.

Abreu called police while trying to lure the animal into a cat crate.

When two officers showed up, one of them grabbed a broom to try to catch it.

The opossum eventually made a break for it and ran out the door.