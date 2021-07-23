Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Queens Woman Finds Opossum In Living Room Air Conditioner Vent

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCKIX_0b6I6FBJ00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother in Queens had quite a scare when an uninvited guest showed up in her living room — an opossum.

Jessica Abreu says she noticed the air conditioner in her Ozone Park home had shifted.

When she removed the vent to take a look, an opossum fell out.

Abreu called police while trying to lure the animal into a cat crate.

When two officers showed up, one of them grabbed a broom to try to catch it.

The opossum eventually made a break for it and ran out the door.

Comments / 7

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Pets & Animals
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ozone Park, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opossum#Vent#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman tries to lure dog named Boba into traffic on NYC street as she berates Asian owner for walking it without a leash and threatens to call police

A woman was filmed attempting to lure a dog named Boba into a New York City street as she berated its owner for not keeping it on a leash and threatened to call the police. A video initially posted on Reddit's PublicFreakout page shows the woman, who is white and has not been named, arguing with the dog owner, an Asian man, on a sidewalk. It's unclear when and where the video was recorded.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Woman, 60, leaps to her death with her dog from 46-storey luxury NYC apartment building in front of horrified onlookers

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman plunged to her death after jumping from the roof of a luxury New York City apartment block while clutching her dog as horrified onlookers watched on. After finishing a meal on top of the 46-storey complex in Manhattan where she lived, she leapt with her rescue pooch just before 1pm on Friday - leaving them both dead, according to police.
AnimalsNewsweek

Woman Finds Hundreds of Honeybees Living Inside Washing Machine

A hive of hundreds of honeybees has been discovered in a washing machine, where they'd been busy creating "gigantic" pieces of honeycomb. Erika Thompson, professional beekeeper, regularly shares her bee removal work on social media, as she strives to "save the bees." Thompson, the founder and owner of Texas Beeworks,...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Worker Hurt In Wild Brawl At Brooklyn Pizza Shop; ‘Like A Looney Tunes Cartoon,’ Witness Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A late-night snack run led to an all-out brawl at a Brooklyn pizza shop. One man was hurt in the wild incident while another faces charges, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday. This was no pizza party. Cellphone video shows the brawl inside Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue near North Fifth Street in Williamsburg. It happened around 3 a.m. on July 17, according to police. At least six men got into an argument that escalated. Multiple punches were thrown, one man hit another with a pizza paddle. “Oh my God, that’s horrible,” one person said after watching the video. “I would try...
Wantagh, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Jones Beach Lifeguard Bitten In Water; No Shark Spotted, But Patrols Intensify On Long Island

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island lifeguard was bitten in the water at Jones Beach on Monday and officials said it might’ve been by a shark. Beach patrols are now being stepped up on the water and in the air, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. Jones Beach lifeguards waved swimmers out of the water around 7 p.m., signaling the end of the day. Earlier, they cleared the water for a very different reason. “When we came in today they told us that there was no swimming, and we asked why and they said because they had spotted a shark earlier in the day,”...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Toddler Drowns In Bath Tub After Mom Got Towels For ‘One Minute’

A 22-month-old baby girl in Wales died last year after being left unattended in a bath. Her mother left the child in the bath for "one minute" to grab towels. The coroner ruled the toddler's death as accidental Tuesday. A 22-month-old baby girl died early last year after her mother...

Comments / 7

Community Policy