MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Cultural Council is in search of community input about the funding priorities it uses to evaluate grant applications. In recent years, Mattapoisett Cultural Council has given priority to local and regional public events like plays, concerts, festivals; arts in the schools; community arts and cultural organizations; field trips for students to museums, performances, or environment education activities; projects that have broad audience appeal; projects that specifically target teens or seniors or families; and applicants that have secured a local collaborator or venue.