Loss of Nelson Cruz leaves leadership void with Twins

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a steal, an RBI and a run scored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Cruz doubled and scored in the first inning and then later singled home a run in the fifth. He reached for a third time in extra innings after being hit by a pitch and eventually stole second for his third stolen bag of the year. Age continues to be just a number for Cruz. The 40-year-old is slashing .305/.382/.548 with 18 homers, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored and a 33:58 BB:K over 322 plate appearances. Cruz is playing on a one-year contract and could certainly be a trade candidate for contending teams as the trade deadline gets closer.