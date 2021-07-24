Natrona County Health Department assures residents it does not administer door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations
CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has recently fielded numerous calls from concerned citizens regarding door-to-door COVID vaccinations, and organization representatives want all residents to know that the CNCHD is not in any way involved in this type of canvassing to either administer vaccines or distribute information.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
