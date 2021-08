Millions of families received their first child tax credit payment in July and are slated to receive their second around Aug. 13. If you meet all of the eligibility requirements, your advance monthly payments could be up to $300 for each kid under 6 years old and $250 for each kid between ages 6 and 17. So did you receive more or less than you should have in that first payment? By answering a few quick questions with our child tax credit calculator, you can check.