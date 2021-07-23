Star Wars Authors Detail the Next Phase of The High Republic

Star Wars has big things in store for 2021. The Bad Batch continues to tell the story of what happens to the clone troopers after Order 66 as the Old Republic falls and the Empire rises. The High Republic -- now poised to launch its third publishing wave in January 2022 -- adds new context to the Jedi Order and the galaxy at large that was unknown at the time of Empire and the Original Trilogy. Star Wars: Visions is expected to bring anime to the Star Wars canon for the first time and everyone's favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett is about to build his own empire in Book of Boba Fett. IGN's Canon Fodder is here to break down where this is all headed. Joining Max Scoville are IGN hosts Brian Altano and Kim Horcher to see where the Star Wars galaxy is headed next.