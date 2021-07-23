Star Wars Authors Detail the Next Phase of The High Republic
Star Wars Authors Detail the Next Phase of The High Republic. Way back in January, Lucasfilm launched Star Wars: The High Republic, a new publishing initiative comprising novels and comic books set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. These stories imagined an era of galactic peace and prosperity that was suddenly interrupted by a band of space pirates known as the Nihil. And it sounds like things are going to get even darker for the Republic over the next year. During a special [email protected] panel, several High Republic authors reflected on the initiative’s first wave of titles. They also teased a handful of new adventures that are still to come.www.superherohype.com
