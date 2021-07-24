Haunt Downtown Fullerton During a New Ghost Walk

THAT TWINGE IN THE AIR? It's not close to fall, not at all, and yet? The supernatural side of life doesn't keep to a calendar, or at least so we're told in tales, stories, and ye olde yarns. Hauntings can happen whenever and wherever, according to the legends, and local tour groups stay on top of the stories throughout the year. So while autumn may be a few months away, you can find some of those fall-y feels come the end of July by joining a debuting ghost walk in Downtown Fullerton.