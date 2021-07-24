DPD says suspect arrested in illegal concrete dumping case

Detroit police say they have arrested a man in connection with the illegal dumping on concrete in the city.

7 Action News reported on the incident earlier this week.

In a Facebook post , DPD said they arrested 41-year-old Erik Garcia-Ramirez after residents alerted them to the ongoing issue. The post says they caught Garcia-Ramirez in action.

Police say he’s facing charges and a hefty fine. They also say they confiscated two of his vehicles.

DPD says the property where the dumping occurred was cleaned up by a City of Detroit crew.