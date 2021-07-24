Boston Bruins sign Taylor Hall to 4-year, $24M contract

Cancel
Former Hart Trophy recipient Taylor Hall signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday.

Hall, 29, was in line to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday prior to signing the deal.

He recorded 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 53 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres and Bruins last season. He had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 games following the trade on April 12.

“The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract,” Boston general manager Don Sweeney said. “He is an impact player that brings speed, scoring, skill and two-way commitment to our lineup. He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization’s goal to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x9G0_0b6I52tk00
Hall was the league MVP for the 2017-18 season after posting career-high totals in goals (39), assists (54) and points (93) while leading the New Jersey Devils to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2012.

He has collected 596 points (228 goals, 368 assists) in 680 career games with the Oilers (2010-16), Devils (2016-19), Arizona Coyotes (2019-20), Sabres and Bruins since being selected by Edmonton with the first overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

“I’m not looking to absolutely maximize my value at this point in my career,” Hall said last month. “I’ve been fortunate enough to make some good money in this league and at this point it’s about more of a fit for me than maybe money or a long-term thing. You want to find a home for the next few years here.”

–Field Level Media

