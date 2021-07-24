COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a reported accidental shooting

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr. just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Boone County Joint Communications received a report the person had been shot at a residence.

Deputies reported the 32-year-old male has a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials report his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

While the victim reported the shooting as accidental, the incident remains under investigation.

The post Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating an accidental shooting in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .