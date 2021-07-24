BKFC 19 video: Jay Jackson crushes Damon Bell with brutal right hand knockout in third round
Jay Jackson had to survive some early trouble to then deliver a brutal knockout against Damon Bell on the BKFC 19 prelims airing on FITE TV on Friday night. It took no time for the action to get started in this matchup as Bell came out firing and tagged Jackson with a heavy combination against the ropes that forced the referee to intervene and call a knockdown. Jackson was given the 10-count to recover, which allowed him enough breathing room to move onto the second round.www.mmafighting.com
