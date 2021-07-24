BKFC 19 video: Jay Jackson crushes Damon Bell with brutal right hand knockout in third round

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?