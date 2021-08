Amber Group, the leading crypto trading and technology firm, announced today it will be dedicating significant resources toward expanding its geographic reach across the globe to help support customers in over 140 different countries and regions. After reaching unicorn status with its latest $100 million fundraise, Amber Group boosted its pre-money valuation to $1 billion, 10x its previous Series A round. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing businesses, Amber Group is annualizing $500 million in revenues and has nearly tripled its team with 370 team members across the globe.