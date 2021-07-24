Fort Bend County urges vaccinations, requests indoor mask wearing as Delta variant cases increase

The Delta variant makes up 77% of the COVID-19 cases reported to Fort Bend Count y, officials announced Friday, one month after the county’s first confirmed case appeared.

The variant is twice as contagious as the original virus.

Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, told reporters at a Friday news conference that cases, hospitalizations, and the positivity rate are all rising.

Younger adults are increasingly making up more of the patients, with the vast majority not vaccinated.

Fort Bend County has the highest percentage of its eligible population vaccinated of any county in the Houston area. Nearly 66 percent of people ages 12 and older have received all doses needed, compared to nearly 54 percent for Harris County, which has the second-highest percentage.

“We took from Day 1 COVID as a serious matter,” said County Judge KP George. “Every stakeholder we can talk to, we can communicate and coordinate, and we worked with everybody.”

Judge George and Dr. Johnson-Minter urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, tell your story to others,” said Judge George. “Put them at ease so that they will go get vaccinated.”

While traffic at the county’s fixed vaccination sites has slowed, Dr. Johnson-Minter said there’s still demand in churches and other places that request the county’s mobile vaccination unit.

“We can have 80, 90, 100 people that said, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you’re here, very glad you’re here because I work from early in the morning to very late at night,’” said Dr. Johnson-Minter. “‘(They say) I don’t shop at H-E-B. I don’t shop at Walmart or places where you can get a vaccine easily.’ They may shop at a Dollar General, and they don’t have a pharmacy, they don’t have regular care.”

J.T. Pena, Fort Bend County’s Risk Management Loss Control and Safety Specialist, announced Friday that signs will be posted in county-owned buildings and facilities requesting the public wear masks inside.

Fort Bend County, along with other counties and cities across Texas, cannot require mask wearing, due to an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Right now, what we’re noticing is that because the Delta variant is so widespread through the community, it’ll take time to see if, with more numbers, people that are infected, if that vaccine is able to hold,” said Dr. Johnson-Minter. “We also know that there’s a segment of the population that will not be able to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Johnson-Minter added that while vaccines are highly effective, there’s a percentage of people that won’t be protected.

“It’s a small percentage, but it’s still a percentage, and a bigger number means more people,” she said.

Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 threat level remained at Yellow on Friday.

