Prattville, AL

ADPH confirms rabies in stray cat

By Erica Thomas
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

PRATTVILLE — A stray cat in Prattville had rabies, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fIA2_0b6I4lIr00 In a news release Friday, the ADPH advised residents to take precautions.

The cat scratched a person in the area of Durden Road. The person saw the stray cat acting aggressively towards their own cat and was scratched while trying to separate the cats.

The stray was taken to the Prattville/Autauga County Humane Shelter where rabies was confirmed.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, the state public health veterinarian, keeping your pets vaccinated is the best way to ensure that the animal is protected from such encounters with a rabid animal. A pet that is exposed to rabies that is currently vaccinated is very unlikely to develop rabies and is allowed to undergo a much less strict quarantine following a booster vaccine dose.

Dr. Jones urges people to remain aware of their animal’s vaccination status.

ADPH offered the following information on rabies:

The rabies virus is transmitted by saliva. In general, rabies exposure requires direct contact with infected saliva, usually through a bite or a scratch, but other less common contact exposures with mucous membranes (eyes, nose and mouth) are also considered as potential exposures.

Area residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:
·        Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.
·        Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.
·        Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.
·        Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.
·        Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.
·        Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

A person who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash wounds immediately with mild soap and water, apply first aid, and seek medical attention or contact the county health department immediately.

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should an exposure occur; thus, vaccinations help protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers.
For more information about rabies and prevention, please contact ADPH at 1-800-338-8374 or (334) 206-5100 or visit https://www. alabamapublichealth.gov/ infectiousdiseases/rabies.html .

