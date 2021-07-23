Midseason vegetable update: How are our gardens growing?

* Survey yard and garden after a heavy downpour, which seems to occur almost every day or two this month. Look for areas of standing water and take note of how long it takes for the water to drain. Long standing puddles of water indicate poor drainage and may account for poor growth or decline of landscape plants. Yew (Taxus) is an example of a common landscape shrub that will not tolerate “wet feet.” Correcting drainage problems may be an expensive proposition. So, consider replanting with plants that have some degree of tolerance to wet soils. Red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia), summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), winterberry (Ilex verticillata), Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), and Swamp azalea (Rhododendron viscosum) are a few examples of shrubs that can tolerate wet sites.