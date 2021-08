Is El Salvador about to break every Bitcoiner’s heart? Or is this fake news? The government is ready to unleash its own CBDC, according to Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro. The Colon-Dollar is the tentative name. They based their report on leaked Google Meet videos between the brothers of President Bukele and high-ranked representatives from several blockchain-companies. It’s not clear if the CBDC or any plans they crafted in those meetings are still on the cards.