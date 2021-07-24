Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks trade for Seth Jones and sign him to 8-year, $76 million extension

By JeHossa's Witness
Second City Hockey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, before the start of the NHL Draft, the Blackhawks traded their 2021 first- and second-round picks, 2022 first-round pick and Adam Boqvist to the Blue Jackets for defenseman Seth Jones, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick. Chicago then signed Jones to a contract extension for eight years and $76 million, or an annual cap hit of $9.5 million. The contract also has a full no-movement clause for every year.

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Adam Boqvist
Person
Jonathan Toews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nhl Draft#The Blue Jackets#Predators#Norris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks make two great free-agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vancouver Canucks

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Few were surprised that Max Domi was left unprotected in the expansion draft. It was more revealing that bottom-six players were protected instead. Domi is no question being dangled in an attempt to garner a little more cap space for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Domi...
NHLCBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Headed to Windy City

Jones was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on Friday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The exact return is pending but is expected to include defenseman Adam Boqvist and multiple draft picks. Jones is expected to sign a new massive contract extension, rumored to be eight years and $76 million, when first eligible this coming Wednesday. Jones was fully expected to be traded after informing Columbus management he would not be re-signing with the club when his contract was due to expire next summer, but it's the massive extension that is the big story here. Jones' younger brother Caleb was dealt from Edmonton to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade earlier this month and it seems quite likely that played some role in Seth's decision to sign a new long-term deal. On the ice, Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons to date. In 56 games with the Jackets in 2020-21, Jones posted five goals, 28 points, and a minus-18 rating, but he logs a ton of minutes and is still just 26 years old. This is a calculated risk for a Chicago club that badly needed an influx of talent on its blue line.
NHLRealGM

Blackhawks Acquire Seth Jones From Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday acquired veteran defenseman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and sources said they will sign him to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $9.5 million. The Blackhawks also received the Blue Jackets' first-round pick (No. 32 overall, used to pick defenseman...
NHLbleachernation.com

Blackhawks Having A Bowl Of “Salary Cap’n Crunch,” Free Jack Eichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So we’re just in a state of limbo now? The Chicago Blackhawks had a big week last week with the NHL Draft and beginning of free agency. Landing Marc-Andre Fleury and Tyler Johnson, and adding Jake McCabe and Jujhar Khaira in free agency, added to the Nikita Zadorov trade and the Blackhawks are heading in a brand new direction after their one-year “rebuilding” process. They have Seth Jones now and Jonathan Toews is expected back. So what now?
NHLbleachernation.com

REPORT: The Blackhawks Have Traded for (And Extended) Seth Jones

The writing on the wall continued to get bigger and brighter as the weeks progressed, but today it’s finally happened: the Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the No. 32 overall pick in the draft, and the Blue Jackets’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Columbus. Heading the other way to Columbus is Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick, 44th overall pick, and Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick. The Blue Jackets are also flipping the 44th overall pick to Carolina in exchange for Jake Bean.
NHLthe-rink.com

TRADE ANALYSIS: Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, gamble on the ‘proven’ vs. ‘possible’

For the last few hours, I have been digesting the trade for Seth Jones, what was given up, the contract extension and oh boy, where do the Chicago Blackhawks go from here?. On Friday, in their first blockbuster trade in some time, the Blackhawks acquired Jones, a 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, Chicago’s 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2021 second-round pick (44th overall) and Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick. Chicago then signed Jones in principle to an eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Three options for the team with Marc-Andre Fleury

The Chicago Blackhawks are waiting on Marc-Andre Fleury to decide whether or not he is going to play in Chicago. The team does have some options regardless of what option he chooses. The Chicago Blackhawks need a goalie. Marc-Andre Fleury is the elite goalie that definitely will help the roster...
NHLletsgohawks.net

Blackhawks Projected Lineup For The 2021-22 Season.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman have made some major changes this offseason and some believe the team is now a contender. It was an interesting offseason for Bowman who last year said the team was in rebuild mode. Acquiring big names like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHLSecond City Hockey

So, Blackhawks ... what now?

Let’s address the elephant in the room first: the Blackhawks entire organization remains under the cloud of the sexual assault allegations from 2010 that are the subject of multiple lawsuits and an ongoing internal investigation. That story isn’t going away, mainly because of almost daily updates from TSN reporter Rick Westhead. Nor should it go away. Once that internal investigation is completed, all details need to be made public. Anything less will be another mishandling of a situation that’s been woefully mismanaged by this organization from the beginning.
NHLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks’ offseason reset: Remaining to-do list depends on Marc-Andre Fleury’s decision

After an impossibly busy two-week period, the Blackhawks’ hyperactive offseason has reached a waiting period. Seth Jones, Caleb Jones, Jake McCabe, Tyler Johnson, Jujhar Khaira, Lukas Reichel and Henrik Borgstrom already have been brought in. Duncan Keith, Adam Boqvist, Nikita Zadorov, Pius Suter, David Kampf, Vinnie Hinostroza and John Quenneville already have left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy