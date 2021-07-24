Blackhawks trade for Seth Jones and sign him to 8-year, $76 million extension

Jones was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on Friday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The exact return is pending but is expected to include defenseman Adam Boqvist and multiple draft picks. Jones is expected to sign a new massive contract extension, rumored to be eight years and $76 million, when first eligible this coming Wednesday. Jones was fully expected to be traded after informing Columbus management he would not be re-signing with the club when his contract was due to expire next summer, but it's the massive extension that is the big story here. Jones' younger brother Caleb was dealt from Edmonton to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade earlier this month and it seems quite likely that played some role in Seth's decision to sign a new long-term deal. On the ice, Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons to date. In 56 games with the Jackets in 2020-21, Jones posted five goals, 28 points, and a minus-18 rating, but he logs a ton of minutes and is still just 26 years old. This is a calculated risk for a Chicago club that badly needed an influx of talent on its blue line.