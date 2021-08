Danish director Lars Von Trier‘s 2006 film, The Boss Of It All is something a little different from the provocative filmmaker: it’s a comedy. Ravn, owner of a successful IT firms, wants to sell up and move on. There’s just one slight problem. For the past several years he has been telling everyone that ‘the boss of it all’ was overseeing the business from the United States, when in reality he was too afraid to be seen calling the shots. Now the business is about to be sold, and the prospective buyer wants to meet the owner so that they can do business face to face. With no owner existing Ravn must hire an unemployed actor to portray his fictitious boss. However, he must not only fool the new buyer but also his staff, who can’t believe that their ‘boss’ has arrived for a visit after being away for so long.