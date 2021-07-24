What's it take to show an animal at the fair? Months of preparation, persistence and commitment

Showing an animal at the fair requires more time and effort than just taking them out of the barn and whisking them off to the fair for judging on the day of the show. Many 4-H’ers work with their animals months, even years before, while constantly acquiring as much knowledge as time allows in between fairs. For Wheatland Wheaties 4-H’er Marisa Winget, getting her sheep ready for showing at the fair is a year-long process.