Thumbprint necklace found in Orange Beach, now the search for its owner

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A fingerprint, unique to every person on the planet and for some, part of a necklace to remember those they’ve lost. “If it was mine I know I would be heartbroken that it was gone.” Sara Scott and her family were vacationing this week in Orange Beach and found this necklace Thursday at the Cotton Bayou beach access. “We were packing up to leave and I looked down at my husband’s chair and I saw a medallion. It had the thumbprint and the message on the back with the inscription so I knew it was important to somebody.”