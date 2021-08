SCM Class produces YouTube interview with President Cole. Posted in: Communication and Media, Homepage News, University. In an interview in the building recently named after her, outgoing President Susan A. Cole sat down with School of Communication and Media Director Keith Strudler in the atrium to reflect on her 23 years of leadership at Montclair State. In the hour-long interview, Cole discusses the transformation of the University during her tenure, her philosophy of leadership, some of her most rewarding accomplishments, and her thoughts on prioritizing her time during retirement. In addition to Strudler’s questions, Cole answered questions from students in majors and programs across the University.