The federal eviction moratorium ends today, and housing rights advocates and tenants around the country worry that anywhere between hundreds of thousands and millions of people will be thrown onto the streets in the coming days and weeks. Congressional Democrats on Friday night attempted to pass an extension of the moratorium. Not only couldn't they get any Republicans to sign on, but they couldn't even persuade enough of their own members to hammer out a deal done before adjourning for a six-week summer recess.