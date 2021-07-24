Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Introduce Level Scaling On July 27

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s next expansion, the Siege of Paris, will be available on August 12th. The new expansion will take Eivor deep into Francia and its countryside with new quests to undertake, new weapons to use, and new challenges to face. All of that before reliving a large moment in French history. In addition, from July 29th there will be new free content through the Sigrblot Festival. Here there will be new flyting, fighting, and dice games, as well as three more quests. This festival will last until August 19th.