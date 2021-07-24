Cancel
Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Introduce Level Scaling On July 27

gamingbolt.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Assassin’s Creed series took its open world, historic setting concept to the full RPG level a few years back with Origins. That has since continued with last year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with many of these elements being refined as time has gone on. While the series future is looking to go in a very different direction once again, Valhalla is still getting regular updates, and now we have one for those who are wanting a new challenge.

