Rogers State University featured at Tulsa Chamber's State of Education
Rogers State University president, Dr. Larry Rice shared the stage with area higher education leaders during the Tulsa Chamber State of Education luncheon on Thursday. The event featured educational partnerships in Tulsa including a keynote address from the newly appointed executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, Dr. Laura Latta and an update from outgoing OSU Tulsa president Dr. Pamela Fry. The event was hosted and moderated by Rue Ramsey, Tulsa Regional Chamber Vice President of Workforce and Talent Strategies.www.claremoreprogress.com
