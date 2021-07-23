Winless since 2017, Adam Hadwin shares 3M Open lead after second-round 65

At the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson ended a seven-year drought with his second career victory. Adam Hadwin hopes to follow suit this weekend. Hadwin collected win No. 1 at the 2017 Valspar Championship. He hasn’t won since, and hasn’t been in good form this season. The 33-year-old Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, native missed the cut in each of his past three events and six of his past nine. Since the November Masters in 2020, Hadwin has played in 21 events, and missed the cut in more than half of them (11). In that same span, he has finished inside the top 20 in just three events.