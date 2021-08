The SEC shattered a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, where a mother and her son stole $12 million from more than 270 investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a temporary restraining order on a mother-son duo that embezzled more than $12 million from at least 277 investors. Throughout the years, the 86-year-old woman and her 54-year-old son promised to generate income for their clients via investing in securities and cryptocurrencies but instead swindled the funds for themselves.